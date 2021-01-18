Adipurush: Om Raut-Prabhas To Come Up With A Brand New Update Tomorrow At 7.11 AM?

Looks like the team of Adipurush is all set to unveil yet another update of the film. According to the buzz on social media, Om Raut will be unveiling a brand new update tomorrow at 7.11 am. Though there is no confirmation regarding the news, a few reports suggest that Om Raut might reveal the actress playing the role of Sita in the film.

If you may recall, Prabhas' role as Adipurush and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's role as the intelligent demon Lankesh was announced previously. It is to be noted that though the film is said to be the screen adaptation of Ramayana, the original names of characters from the Hindu epic have been omitted and instead, the synonyms have been used. For instance Adipurush for Ram and Lankesh for Ravan. Several rumours suggest that Sita's popular synonym Janaki might be used for the film's purpose while announcing the lead actress.

The pan-India project made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore, will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also have a massive release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages. Adipurush will release on August 11, 2022.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush's pooja ceremony was held recently. A picture from the same is now doing the rounds on social media.

On a related note, Prabhas has a slew of projects in his kitty including Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21 with Deepika Padukone and Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

