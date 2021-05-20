Allu Arjun Gets His Staff Members And Their Family Vaccinated

Allu Arjun is known for being the most caring and loving boss. As the covid cases are rising in the country, he is making sure that his staff members above 45 years of age are vaccinated.

The Pushpa star has personally overlooked all the arrangements and is ensuring that the process is easy for them. The actor has always looked after the well-being of his employees like his own family, and has also gone a step ahead and ensured that the family members of his core team, who are aged above 45 are also vaccinated.

Allu Arjun was tested positive for Covid 19 and was under home quarantine. The first step he took after Covid recovery was to get everyone in his family and team who is above 45 age vaccinated.

Coming to Allu Arjun's acting career, the stylish star will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller Pushpa. The Sukumar directorial, which is being made in two parts, will have the talented actor in the titular role, Pushpa Raj. The first teaser of the movie, which introduced Arjun's character was revealed on April 8, 2021, on the occasion of the actor's 38th birthday.

The highly anticipated movie, which marks Allu Arjun's reunion with the renowned filmmaker Sukumar, is slated to hit the theatres on August 13, 2021. Pushpa will be simultaneously released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.