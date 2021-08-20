Bangarraju: Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya’s Next Launched In Hyderabad, See Pics

Nagarjuna Akkineni's next Bangarraju with Kalyan Krishna has been launched today (August 20) in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The cast members of the film including Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty were also present at the launch event.

For the unversed, the film is a prequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana directed by Kalyan Krishna. The supernatural drama also featuring Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripathi in the leading roles was released in 2016.

Coming back to Bangarraju, the film will go on floors from August 25. Reportedly, Krithi will be playing Chaitanya's love interest in the entertainer. Interestingly, Bangarraju marks Nagarjuna's second collaboration with Chay after the 2014 film Manam. Backed by Annapurna Studios, the film has music composed by Anup Rubens.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Is Rahul Sipligunj A Part Of The Nagarjuna Akkineni Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants: Here's The Complete List!

On a related note, Nagarjuna has multiple projects in his kitty. The superstar has already resumed the shooting of his yet-to-be-titled film with Praveen Sattaru. The 61-year-old actor is currently awaiting the release of his Bollywood film Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 5, which will reportedly go on air from September 5.

As of Naga Chaitanya, his Love Story co-starring Sai Pallavi will release on September 10 on the special occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi. The handsome actor also has Thank You with Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor, and Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.