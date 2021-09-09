Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan Looks Uber Stylish In The Brand New Poster!

Harish Shankar, director of #PSPK28 today (September 9) surprised fans with a super update, which they were eagerly waiting for months. The highly acclaimed helmer unveiled the title and a brand new poster of the film featuring the one and only Pawan Kalyan. The film has now been titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

Evidently, the latest poster is a larger version of the poster released on the occasion of the Power Star's 50th birthday on September 2.

Though many had expressed disappointment over the birthday update, looks like fans are totally loving the latest one. In the poster, one can see an extremely stylish Kalyan sitting over a Harley Davidson bike parked near the India Gate. His body language and unmatchable swag perfectly complement the poster. He can also be seen sipping a cuppa in complete style which has indeed left fans impressed. The handsome actor has donned a black shirt with a pair of blue denim that goes perfectly with his chocolate-brown jacket.

PSPK 28: Is Pawan Kalyan Getting A Staggering Remuneration For Harish Shankar's Film?

Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar Film's Brand New Poster Dropped, It Says 'This Time It's Not Just Entertainment'

Sharing the poster, Harish Shankar wrote, We all need your ... Blessings & Best wishes....

@PawanKalyan@ThisIsDSP@DoP_Bose#AnandSai @MythriOfficial@venupro Let's rock again....."

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh marks Pawan Kalyan and Harish's second venture after Gabbar Singh which was released in 2012.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of renowned production banner Mythri Movie Makers are backing the project. The film's music and background scores will be composed by popular music director Devi Sri Prasad. Ayanaka Bose is handling the cinematography department, while Chota K Prasad is taking charge of the editing table.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan also has Bheemla Nayak with Saagar K Chandra, Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Krish Jaggarlamudi and a yet-to-be-titled film with Surender Reddy.