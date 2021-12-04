Bheemla Nayak’s Fourth Single Adavi Thalli Maata Is Out!

Alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan, handsome hunk Rana Daggubati is playing the lead role in the highly anticipated flick Bheemla Nayak which will be hitting the screens as Sankranthi special on January 12, 2022. Saagar K Chandra is helming the project, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned screenplay and dialogues. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie on a grand scale under Sithara Entertainments.

S Thaman has rendered soundtracks and today the makers dropped a lyrical video of the film's fourth single 'Adavi Thalli Maata'. They dedicate the song to the late legendary lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

The song talks about two powerful characters in the film through 'Adavi Thalli Maata' voice. Adavi Thalli, however, cautions Rana not to go against Pawan Kalyan. Both are equal for her, but she very well knows who's more hazardous. Lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Thaman has composed the intense song and Durgavva has crooned for 'Adavi Thalli Maata', wherein Sahiti Chaganti too impresses with her singing. Both Pawan Kalyan and Rana look ferocious in the song that also shows Nithya Menon, Samyuktha Menon and Samuthirakani.

The previously released three songs too impressed the music aficionados big time.