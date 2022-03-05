Bheemla Nayak Day 9 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Holds Well On Second Saturday

Pawan Kalyan's second post pandemic venture Bheemla Nayak is on a dream run. Directed by Saagar K Chandra and written by Trivikram Srinivas, the film collected an impressive Rs 26.42 Crore (share) with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 1. On its first weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the power-packed action drama raked in Rs 26.65 Crore.

As its first weekday began, the film's collection graph saw a decline, however, the Maha Shivratri holiday on March 1 was an exception. After acquiring Rs 5.18 Crore on Monday, Bheemla Nayak made a staggering Rs 7.25 Crore on Tuesday. The collection shrunk post Maha Shivratri, as the Pawan Kalyan-starrer collected Rs 3.32 Crore, Rs 98 Lakh, Rs 74 Lakh on days 6, 7 and 8 respectively. Well, on day 9, i.e. on Saturday, the film managed to garner immense attention from the audiences. As per early trends, the film's day 9 collection stands at Rs 1 Crore (approx). The film has also been making an impressive amount in terms of overseas collection.

Despite getting mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, the film has been able to draw people to theatres, all thanks to the leading man's superstardom and 'power', as his epithet suggests. Notably, Bheemla Nayak is the first Tollywood biggie to release in 2022, and its performance at the theatres will faintly determine the fate of other big releases like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and others, especially in terms of audiences turn-up amid the pandemic.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum that starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the latest release features an ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani and Murali Sharma.