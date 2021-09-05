    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Telugu 5: List Of Confirmed Contestants With Pictures

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to kick start from today (September 5). The brand new season will be hosted by Tollywood Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has already garnered immense appreciation for compering the show's third and fourth season.

      Bigg Boss Telugu 5

      Well, the makers have chosen some popular and a few controversial contestants for the upcoming season. With a lot of speculations doing the rounds about the contestants of the season, the latest we hear is that the show's premiere has already been shot, and the same will be telecasted today from 6 pm. Reportedly the 18 contestants will be locked inside the madhouse for as many as 100 days.

      The mini-screen audience can watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 on Star Maa. The event can also be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Ahead of the premiere, here is the full and final list of contestants who will be entering the madhouse in the new season.

      Anchor Ravi

      Maanas Nagulapalli
      Anee Master
      Sarayu Roy
      RJ Kajal
      Lobo
      Nataraj
      Shanmukh Jaswanth
      Priya

      Uma Devi
      Siri
      Jabardasth Priyanka Singh
      Vishwa
      VJ Sunny
      Sreerama Chandra
      Shwetha Varma

      Lahari Shari
      Jaswanth

      According to reports, a team of expert doctors will be monitoring these contestants with frequent checkups and tests. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be conducted following several norms and protocols proposed by the state and central government.

      The regular episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday (weekend episodes) at 9 pm on Star Maa. In case you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can stream it online via the Disney+ Hotstar app. Nagarjuna will join the contestants on weekend episodes to encourage, appreciate and even have serious discussions on various issues happening inside the madhouse.

