Happy Birthday Allu Arjun! Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Raashi Khanna & Others Wish The Stylish Star

Popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun turned 38 today (April 8, 2021), and the Stylish Star is celebrating his birthday with his family. The actor has already given a special treat to his fans by releasing the introduction video of his character Pushpa Raj from the upcoming film Pushpa, ahead of his birthday. Ever since the video from the film Pushpa came out, fans can't stop praising his rugged avatar.

Allu Arjun's birthday is indeed a celebratory moment for his fans as well as Tollywood celebs. On the occasion of his 38th birthday, Tollywood celebs like Chiranjeevi, Raashi Khanna, Ravi Teja and others have wished the Pushpa actor on social media. Let's have a look:

Happy birthday to the super talented and ever inspiring @alluarjun 🤗🤗

Wish you be blessed with all that you desire and more! Can’t wait for #pushpa 🙌🏻 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 8, 2021

Happiest birthday bugsy! Have a fabulous day and year ahead ❤️ @alluarjun #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/pdleSvlGmk — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2021

Happy birthday @alluarjun! Wishing you all the good luck, happiness and success. #Pushpa teaser looks intense. Looking forward👌👌👌 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 8, 2021

Happppy happppy bdayyyy my fav @alluarjun 🤗 wishing you the best of everything! Keep shining keep rocking 😁😁 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 8, 2021

Happy Birthday to the extremely stylish @alluarjun!! Here’s to many more parties on chartered flights and blockbuster hits together 😉Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. ☺️ Eat lots of cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/7f4yKMlszy — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 8, 2021

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our ICON STAR @alluarjun garu 🤩🙏🏽..Many Many Happy Returns of the day Sir 😀🙏🏽😀🙏🏽..#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/fQcSHAEK8O — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) April 8, 2021

Talking about his upcoming film Pushpa, the film is directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in a negative role. Pushpa also features Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and others in key roles. The Sukumar directorial is releasing on August 13, 2021 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

