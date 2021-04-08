    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Birthday Allu Arjun! Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Raashi Khanna & Others Wish The Stylish Star

      Popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun turned 38 today (April 8, 2021), and the Stylish Star is celebrating his birthday with his family. The actor has already given a special treat to his fans by releasing the introduction video of his character Pushpa Raj from the upcoming film Pushpa, ahead of his birthday. Ever since the video from the film Pushpa came out, fans can't stop praising his rugged avatar.

      Allu Arjun's birthday is indeed a celebratory moment for his fans as well as Tollywood celebs. On the occasion of his 38th birthday, Tollywood celebs like Chiranjeevi, Raashi Khanna, Ravi Teja and others have wished the Pushpa actor on social media. Let's have a look:

      Talking about his upcoming film Pushpa, the film is directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in a negative role. Pushpa also features Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and others in key roles. The Sukumar directorial is releasing on August 13, 2021 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 12:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021
