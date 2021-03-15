Jathi Ratnalu Day 4 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty’s Film Is On A Rampage

Anudeep KV's directorial venture Jathi Ratnalu kicked off its theatrical journey on March 11, 2021 coinciding with Maha Shivratri. As expected, the three lead actors of the film including Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna were successful in tickling the funny bones of the audience. The audiences' were highly impressed with their acting chops and storyline of the film that received ample claps at the theatres.

Jathi Ratnalu opened to a blockbuster response from the audience and collected an impressive Rs 3.94 on day 1. On days 2 and 3, the film minted a whopping Rs 2.97 crore and Rs 4.28 crore at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. With its blockbuster journey, the film on its 4th day has collected Rs 5.33 crore (approx) from the Telugu region, making it an overall collection of Rs 16.52 crore (and Rs 27 crore gross)

Jathi Ratnalu Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Day Wise Collections

Day1- Rs 3.94 crore

Day2- Rs 2.97 crore

Day3- Rs 4.28 crore

Day4- Rs 5.33 crore (approx) Total:- Rs 16.52 crore(Rs 27 crore~ gross)

Jathi Ratnalu 4th Day Collection

Nizam: Rs 2.61 crore

Ceeded: Rs 68 lakh

UA: Rs 71 lakh

East: Rs 27 lakh

West: Rs 24 lakh

Guntur: Rs 36 lakh

Krishna: Rs 32 lakh

Nellore: Rs 14 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 5.33 crore (Rs 8.22 crore gross~)

With its sensational business at the box office, looks like the film will be able to break a few records and collect impressive moolah in the days to come. Let us tell you that actors including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu have already given a green signal to the film and also appreciated the team for their awe-inspiring effort.

Backed by Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema, the film revolves around the life of three youngsters who are on a quest to explore happiness after getting released from prison. Featuring Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Giri Babu and Subhalekha Sudhakar, the film has music composed by Allu Arjun fame Radhan.

Also Read: Jathi Ratnalu Day 3 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Is A Blockbuster!

Also Read: Jathi Ratnalu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Is On A Roll