Prabhas Achieves A Rare Feat; Rebel Star Fans Are Super Excited!

Prabhas has become the latest celebrity to join the list of Hyderabad's Forever Desirable Men. The Radhe Shyam actor has achieved the rare feat after Tollywood superstars Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati and Chiranjeevi. Notably, Mahesh entered the elite club in 2020.

Stating the reason behind their exclusion from Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Men list, the tabloid revealed, "These are men who could've easily topped this list over the past few years given how drool-worthy they are. With plenty of contenders clamoring to be a part of this most desirable league year after year, a separate list for these Forever Desirable men only makes room for more new entrants."

Forever Desirable : The latest to join the club is our very own #Baahubali, #Prabhas, who enjoys a huge fan following!#HydTimesMostDesirableMen2020 #ForeverDesirable pic.twitter.com/y8GeKxArjh — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) June 2, 2021

Since the big announcement, innumerable fans and followers of the actor have been sending wishes and congratulatory messages to the star. Another section of social media users has been trending the hashtags #Prabhas #ForeverDesirablePrabhas and #ForeverDesirableRebelStar on social media to celebrate the big win of their beloved Prabhas.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. He is also a part of Om Raut's Adipurush opposite Kriti Sanon, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan and National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21 with Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, the actor will soon join hands with Bollywood director Siddharth Anand, who is currently directing Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathan. As of now, rumours are rife that an official confirmation about the project will be made by the makers soon.