Prabhas Donates Rs 1 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Rebel Star Prabhas has become the latest celebrity to help the rain-battered Andhra Pradesh. The actor on Tuesday (December 7) announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the AP Chief Minister's relief fund to help those who are affected by the flood.

Earlier, Tollywood stalwarts including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun had contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the relief fund to help the flood victims of the state, which has been badly hit by the heavy downpour.

Well, this is not the first time when Prabhas has extended a helping hand. Earlier in 2020, the actor turned good samaritan as he donated Rs 4.5 crore to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, impressed fans are all praise for their idol and are now trending hashtag #Prabhas on Twitter to celebrate his generous effort.

On the work front, Prabhas has a slew of interesting projects lined up in his work canvas. He is currently awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam, which will hit the theatres on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic thriller has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady,

The pan-Indian actor also has Project K with Nag Ashwin, Salaar with Prashanth Neel, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Adipurush with Om Raut.