Prabhas To Share Screen Space With Hrithik Roshan In YRF’s Next Directed By Siddharth Anand?

Looks like Tollywood superstar Prabhas is now set to make a mark in Bollywood. After singing the magnum opus Adipurush, directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut, Prabhas will reportedly be seen in Yash Raj Films' next action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand.

A report published in a leading portal states that Prabhas will be sharing screen space with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, as the makers have approached him for one of the most anticipated action-drama. If reports are to be believed, the War director has narrated the film and is waiting for the Rebel Star's confirmation for the role. If Prabhas says 'yes' to the film, it would be a delight to watch the two superstars of Bollywood and Tollywood together in one frame. However, the makers are yet to confirm about the development.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects like Adipurush and Salaar. In Adipurush, he is playing the role of Lord Rama while Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the main antagonist Lankesh. The film also stars Sunny Singh in a crucial role. Adipurush is all set to release on August 11, 2022.

Talking about Prabhas' other projects, the Baahubali star is making his Kannada debut with KGF director Prashanth Neel's next Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The film will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Apart from that, his next film Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde will release on July 30, 2021. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in key roles.

And last but not the least, Nag Ashwin's directorial venture #Prabhas21 marks the big collaboration of Prabhas with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone for a sci-fi film. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers will soon start shooting for the Prabhas-starrer.

Also Read : Salaar: Did KGF 2 Star Yash Say 'No' To Prashanth Neel's Next Before Prabhas Said 'Yes' To It?

Also Read : Hrithik Roshan Begins Rigorous Training For Fighter, Loses 3000 Calories Every Day