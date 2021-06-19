Radhe Shyam: Makers Of Prabhas Starrer Say ‘No’ To A Sensational Offer?

After Salaar, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has now become the center of attention and that too for a massive reason! Reportedly, the makers were approached by a team of leading OTT platform for the film's digital rights.

It is said that despite being offered a humongous deal, the makers turned down the offer politely stating that the film is purely made for theatrical experience. Though it is not known how true the reports are, the buzz has surely created surprise and awe among fans. Let us tell you that similarly, Salaar team was also approached with a sensational offer by another popular OTT platform which was reportedly turned down by the makers of the actioner.

Prabhas Is All Praise For His Co-Star Pooja Hegde After Watching Radhe Shyam

Prabhas In Mission Impossible 7? Director Christopher McQuarrie Reacts

Coming back to Radhe Shyam, the film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Also starring Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan and Sasha Chettri, the romantic drama is backed by UV Creations and T-Series. Though the film is currently scheduled to release on July 30, there are speculations that it might get postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and chances of further lockdown. Notably, Radhe Shyam will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The technical team of Radhe Shyam includes music composers Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film was launched on September 5, 2018.

Well, currently the makers are yet to shoot a few sequences and the film's schedule will reportedly resume in Hyderabad very soon.

On a related note, apart from Radhe Shyam, Rebel Star also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar, Om Raut's Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21.