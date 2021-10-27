Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer’s Second Teaser To Be Out On Diwali?

Just recently, the makers of Radhe Shyam had unveiled the intriguing teaser featuring Rebel Star Prabhas. The aura of mystery in the footage, the actor's intense look and dialogue delivery were highly praised by the netizens and fans alike. With the teaser, it has already been established that the star will be playing a never played before role in the flick.

Well now, as fans await the film's grand release on January 14, what has grabbed the attention of many is a latest buzz about its second teaser. Yes, you read that right! If reports are anything to go by, the second teaser of Radhe Shyam will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2021. Reportedly, the teaser will give a glimpse of the leading lady Pooja Hegde's character Prerana. Though an official confirmation regarding the buzz is awaited, fans are super excited and are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for them. Let us tell you that the first poster of the diva from the film was released on her birthday last year (October 13).

Radhe Shyam set in the backdrop of 1970's Europe is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The romantic thriller produced by UV Creations and T-Series has music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon. The cinematography and editing departments are headed by Manoj Paramahamsa and Kotagiri Venkateswara respectively. Interestingly, Manoj is also cranking camera for Pooja Hegde's forthcoming film Beast (Tamil) starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Radhe Shyam features an extensive star cast including Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Flora Jacob and Sasha Chettri.

On a related note, Radhe Shyam will have a neck and neck contest with films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata (January 13) and Bheemla Nayak (January 12) when it finally releases in theatres coinciding with the Sankranti festival.