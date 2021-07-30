Radhe Shyam Release Date Is Here! Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Drama To Hit Cinemas On January 14

Gear up to witness one of the highly anticipated films as Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the screens on January 14. Yes, you read that right! The big news was revealed today (July 30) by the makers of the film. According to their latest tweet, the romantic thriller will release in theatres coinciding with the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti.

UV Creations' latest tweet read, "New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! #RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja."

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! 🌟💕#RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022



Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/FyhaF5kD8W — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2021

Well, Rebel Star fans have been eagerly waiting to hear the massive news since long and this has indeed raised their excitement.

Along with the tweet, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas in which he can be seen walking on the streets of Europe while looking dapper and sharp. Radhe Shyam will release in languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Let us tell you that Sankranti 2022 is indeed going to be a massive affair for Telugu audiences as Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan's #PSPKRanaMovie are also hitting the theatres on the same occasion. However, the official release dates of the two films are yet to be announced.

Talking more about Radhe Shyam, the star of the moment, the film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Set in the backdrop of the 80s, the romantic entertainer will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Also featuring promising actors like Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri, the Prabhas-starrer is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series.

With music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Mithoon, the film has breathtaking sequences captured by Manoj Paramahamsa, who is also helming Beast starring Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay.

On a related note, Radhe Shyam's shooting was wrapped up recently (July 29).