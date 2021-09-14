Ram Charan Is Now A Proud Owner Of India’s First Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, Here’s How Much It Costs!

Days after Jr NTR bought India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, his RRR co-star Ram Charan got his hands on a brand new car. The handsome actor recently brought home India's first Mercedes Maybach GLS 600's customized edition. Several pictures of the Mega Power Star with his swanky mean machine have already taken the internet by storm with many sharing them through their respective SM handles to celebrate the moment.

The pictures show him purchasing and driving home the four-wheeler that cost a whopping Rs 4 crore. Reportedly, the car was even spotted at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital recently when the actor came to visit his cousin Sai Dharam Tej here. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Upasana Konidela.

#RamCharan is the proud owner of India's 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version.



The edition is priced around ₹4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor recently made headlines after his film with Shankar titled #RC15 was launched in Hyderabad. The starry event was graced by Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranveer Singh, Megastar Chiranjeevi and director SS Rajamouli along with the cast and crew of the film. Backed by renowned Tollywood producer Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the political thriller has Kiara Advani as the female lead.

On the other hand, the release of Charan's highly anticipated film RRR has been postponed yet again. Though the film was previously scheduled for a release on October 13, the makers had to drop the plan owing to the unpredictable pandemic conditions and subsequent restrictions. The film's new release is yet to be made official. Helmed by Rajamouli, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in the lead roles.

Ram Charan is also a part of Koratala Siva's action drama Acharya that has Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood playing prominent roles.