Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela’s Diwali Bash Becomes The Talk Of The Town!

Mega
Power
Star
Ram
Charan
held
an
intimate
yet
grand
Diwali
bash
for
his
near
and
dear.
Not
just
his
house
and
lawn
but
his
face
too
seemed
lit
up
with
glow
this
Diwali.
Pictures
of
him,
along
with
his
wife,
Upasana
Kamineni
Konidela
surfaced
on
the
Internet
from
their
bash.
While
the
actor
chose
maroon
and
black
traditional
wear,
his
wife
went
for
a
classic
red
with
silver
embellishments.
The
couple
looked
gorgeous
and
radiant
with
their
signature
smiles.
The
show
stopper
was
not
just
the
star
but
also
his
new
furry
family
member,
Rhyme.
Ram
Charan
can
be
seen
holding
and
cuddling
his
pet
and
it
definitely
stole
a
lot
of
hearts.