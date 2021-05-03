Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Her Little Sister's Birthday, Away From Home

Riding on the career-high, Rashmika Mandanna is currently stationed in Hyderabad, owing to the unprecedented lockdown.

The actress took to her social media to wish her little sister on her 8th birthday today, with an adorable picture.

In the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling baby. Sista loves you the most. I ain't letting nobody ever hurt you. Ever! When the world settles down a lil, I'll come home and we'll celebrate my darling! I miss you!"

The actress' family is currently in Coorg, while she is away from them in Hyderabad. By the looks of it, the actress is feeling homesick, as she hasn't been able to go back home owing to the busy schedule and now the pandemic.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently ruling the country, with two Big Bollywood films, Mission Majnu and Goodbye and one Pan-India project, Pushpa.