Rashmika Mandanna Has The Coolest Reply To An Instagrammer Who Asked Her Cigarette Count Per Day!

Rashmika Mandanna is indeed the current talk of the town. Be it her public appearances, Bollywood debut or social media posts, anything and everything about the diva is making news these days. Well, recently the actress' interaction with her fans on Instagram made quite a buzz on social media, all thanks to her casual and warm replies to each and every query.

Though the actress talked about her new pet dog Aura, the possibility of working with Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay and many more, what garnered a huge deal of attention is the way Rashmika tackled an Instagrammer who asked her cigarette count per day during the interaction. To the person who asked her the question, "How many cigarettes do you smoke in a day?", the actress replied patiently that she has never smoked and further stated that she cannot stand people who do it.

Additionally, the actress talked about her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun as she called him an amazing actor and a brilliant dancer. Rashmika also expressed that she thoroughly enjoyed working with the Stylish Star. On the other hand, she also hinted at her project with Thalapathy Vijay, as she said she wishes to work with the Tamil actor very soon.

On the work front, Rashmika will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in another Hindi film Goodbye. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star also has 2 Telugu projects in her kitty including Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Allu Arjun and Sharwanand respectively.

On a related note, the actress is currently in Mumbai and will soon be flying down to Hyderabad to resume shooting of her anticipated film Pushpa.