Tollywood Actress Arrested In Connection With Drug Racket Case In Mumbai

A popular Tollywood actress was reportedly arrested during NCB's (Narcotics Control Bureau) raid at a hotel in Mumbai's Mira Road on Saturday (January 2, 2020). As much as 400 gms of MD (Mephedrone) drugs worth Rs 10 lakh were allegedly seized during the raid.

As per reports, the actress was staying in the same hotel where a drug peddler named Sayeed was staying, since the New Year (January 1, 2020), who is currently absconding.

Reportedly, another drug supplier Chand Shaikh has also been arrested. To confirm the arrest of Chand Shaikh and related raids, the NCB in its latest press statement said, "On revelation by the accused, Chand Shaikh, a follow-up raid was conducted at the hotel near Golden nest circle in Thane. However, the suspect, Sayeed Shaikh, fled from the home. The recovered drug was sourced from Sayeed Shaikh, a resident of Mira Bhayander, Thane district, He is believed to be the main supplier of MD drugs."

Though nothing has been revealed about the identity of the Tollywood actress, reportedly Shaikh was working for a multinational company before foraying into the drugs business. For now, the actress is being questioned by the NCB officials, who are also investigating if more celebrities are involved in the drug racket case.

