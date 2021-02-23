Tuck Jagadish Teaser Out: Nani’s Doting Family Man Avatar & Thaman’s Soulful Music Will Leave You Impressed!

The highly anticipated teaser of Tuck Jagadish has been dropped ahead of Nani's 37th birthday (February 24, 2021). Unveiling the 1-minute-36-second video, the music composer of the family drama Thaman tweeted, "#TuckJagadish Thanks to @ShivaNirvana @NameisNani for the Luv & trust #saahu @Shine_Screens GET UR EARPHONES ENJOY THE SOUND #TuckJagadishTeaser is Here."

In the impressive teaser, the Natural Star can be seen playing the role of a doting family man. The teaser with zero dialogues has a folk song playing throughout, which has indeed attracted the attention of the netizens.

Interestingly, the soulful song will remind one of 'Sittharala Sirapadu' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was also composed by Thaman. Jagadish's (Nani) connection with his family members, sizzling chemistry with the leading lady Ritu Varma and deadly action sequences are a few of the highlights of the teaser, which makes the actor's yet another unconventional venture a promising one.

Notably, Daniel Balaji is playing the antagonist in Tuck Jagadish. Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Thiruveer, Rohini, Devadarshini, Naresh, Rao Ramesh and Praveen are included in the supporting cast of the film directed by Shiva Nirvana. Backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under their production banner Shine Screens, the family drama will have a massive release on April 16, 2021. The film was officially launched on January 30, 2020. Tuck Jagadish's comprises of director of photography is Prasad Murella and editor Prawin Pudi.

