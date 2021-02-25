Uppena Star Krithi Shetty Hikes Fees After The Success Of Her Debut Film Opposite Vaishnav Tej

Krithi Shetty's debut film Uppena opposite debutant Vaishnav Tej has become a massive hit at the box office. The film, which was released on February 12, 2021, has created a unique record. For the unversed, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial earned Rs 9.35 crore, which is an all-time record for any debutant in Tollywood. Apart from Vaishnav Tej, the leading lady of the film Krithi Shetty also garnered much love from critics as well as the masses for her beautiful acting skills.

Since the film has become a big hit at the box office, Krithi Shetty is now getting offers from various filmmakers. Well, we must say that she has become everyone's favourite. And now, taking her demand into consideration, the 17-year-old actress has reportedly hiked her fees to another level.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Krithi Shetty has hiked her fees six times than her current remuneration. For the unversed, the actress received Rs 6 lakh remuneration for Uppena. Now, after the film's success, Krithi is charging Rs 60 lakh for her upcoming projects. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Krithi Shetty will next be seen in Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian in key roles. Apart from that, reports suggest that Krithi Shetty has signed a film opposite Sudheer Babu, which will be directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Moreover, she is expected to be a part of Jr NTR's next, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Well, the official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

