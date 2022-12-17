Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Do You Know How Much Adi Reddy Charged For Participating In This Reality Show?

Adi
Reddy,
one
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
reality
show
finalists
is
an
inspiration
to
many.
The
contestant,
who
rose
to
this
position
by
making
videos
on
YouTube
about
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
show,
is
said
to
have
come
this
far
with
support
from
several
corners.
With
only
a
day
left
for
the
grand
finale
episode
to
go
on
air,
we
hear
Adi
Reddy
is
one
of
the
top
three
finalists
of
the
season.
He
is
also
said
to
have
accepted
the
suitcase
prize
money
offered
to
leave
the
winner's
race.
However,
we
are
awaiting
confirmation
from
authentic
sources.
According
to
the
information
available,
Adi
Reddy
was
offered
a
compensation
of
Rs
35,000
per
week,
for
his
participation
in
Telugu
TV's
biggest
reality
show.
Going
by
that,
the
YouTuber
made
about
Rs
5.25
Lakh
over
15
weeks
inside
the
house.
Adi
Reddy
comes
from
a
middle-class
family
and
had
a
difficult
childhood.
His
wife
Kavitha
and
one-year-old
daughter
Hadvita
have
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
during
the
family
week.
Adi
Reddy
wished
to
celebrate
her
daughter's
first
birthday
inside
the
house,
and
the
makers
of
the
show
made
him
realize
it.
Stay
tuned
to
the
Star
Maa
channel
to
watch
the
latest
episode
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
show's
semi-final.
The
semi-final
will
evict
two
contestants
and
send
three
contestants
forward
for
the
final
race.
Revanth
is
pronounced
the
winner,
according
to
the
sources
and
Srihan
ended
up
in
the
second
position.
The
entire
episodes
of
the
season
are
available
to
watch
on
Disney+
Hotstar.