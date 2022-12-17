Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Do You Know How Much Adi Reddy Charged For Participating In This Reality Show?

Adi Reddy Bigg Boss 6 Photo Credit: Star Maa

Adi Reddy, one of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show finalists is an inspiration to many. The contestant, who rose to this position by making videos on YouTube about the Bigg Boss Telugu show, is said to have come this far with support from several corners. With only a day left for the grand finale episode to go on air, we hear Adi Reddy is one of the top three finalists of the season. He is also said to have accepted the suitcase prize money offered to leave the winner's race. However, we are awaiting confirmation from authentic sources.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy's Wife Kavitha & Daughter Hadvitha Enter The House As First Guests!

According to the information available, Adi Reddy was offered a compensation of Rs 35,000 per week, for his participation in Telugu TV's biggest reality show. Going by that, the YouTuber made about Rs 5.25 Lakh over 15 weeks inside the house. Adi Reddy comes from a middle-class family and had a difficult childhood. His wife Kavitha and one-year-old daughter Hadvita have entered the Bigg Boss house during the family week. Adi Reddy wished to celebrate her daughter's first birthday inside the house, and the makers of the show made him realize it.

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy Wins Ticket To Finale Task? Becomes The First Finalist Of The Season!

Stay tuned to the Star Maa channel to watch the latest episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show's semi-final. The semi-final will evict two contestants and send three contestants forward for the final race. Revanth is pronounced the winner, according to the sources and Srihan ended up in the second position. The entire episodes of the season are available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.