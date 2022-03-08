Alia Bhatt To Pair Opposite Mahesh Babu In SS Rajamouli's Film? Here's What Latest Development Says!
Looks like it's finally happening! If the latest reports are anything to go by, Alia Bhatt might yet again collaborate with SS Rajamouli for his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu in the lead. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is in talks with the team, and if everything goes well and good she might soon come on board.
The tabloid has quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Over the last few months, SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad have been working on the screenplay of their next collaboration with Mahesh in the lead. They have developed several characters through this period, feel that Alia fits the bill to play the female lead. The duo also believes that the young actress will make a solid pairing with Mahesh."
The
source
further
revealed
that
similar
to
RRR,
the
upcoming
project
will
feature
actors
from
various
film
industries
so
as
to
give
it
a
pan-India
appeal.
On
the
other
hand,
Alia's
character
will
have
much
more
depth
than
the
role
she
played
in
the
period
drama.
The film will be shot in a real jungle and the team headed by Rajamouli will go on a recce by May-June this year. Reportedly, the director is currently waiting for his magnum opus RRR headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which will release on March 25 this year, post which works of his next will begin.
Notably, director Koratala Siva is also considering Alia Bhatt for his next with Jr NTR. As per reports, he was impressed with the chemistry the actors shared off-screen especially during the promotional activities of RRR and is keen to rope in the Bollywood actress in the film.