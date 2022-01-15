Bangarraju Day 2 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna’s Film Sets Cash Registers Ringing!

Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on Friday (January 14). The film was released coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Despite the COVID-19 scare, the film was able to pull a wide audience to the theatres. RRR's release postponement might have also benefitted the entertainer big time to have a smooth running in cinemas.

On its opening day, the film collected Rs 8.11 crore (share), grossing Rs 12.90 crore. Well, on Saturday (day 2), Bangarraju accumulated close to Rs 8 crore from the Telugu states making the total collection of the film Rs 16.11 crore (approx). Going by the collection hunt of the supernatural drama looks like it has been able to garner the attention of the audience, thanks to the favourable reviews online and positive word of mouth. As the film collects impressive collections on Friday and Saturday, the Chaitanya-starrer is expected to do well on Sunday as well.

Notably, the film's opening figures have also surpassed Naga Chaitanya's previous release Love Story's day 1 collection.

On a related note, apart from Bangarraju, a few other Telugu films including Hero, DJ Tillu, Super Machi and Rowdy Boys have been released during the festival weekend.

The film's storyline, Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's combination sequences, performances, music and cinematography are the high points of the newly released film. Bangarraju features Ramya Krishnan as the female leads, while Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi, Praveen and Govind Padmasoorya are seen in supporting roles. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film is backed by Nagarjuna under his banner Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios.

Bangarraju is made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and the theatrical rights (worldwide) of the film are valued at Rs 38.15 crore.