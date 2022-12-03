Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Contestant Faima Bids The Reality Show Goodbye?

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season is approaching the end within another two weeks. There are currently 9 participants inside the house and among them, Faima, Sri Satya, and Adi Reddy are said to be in the danger zone.

According to the rumours, Faima, who used the eviction-free pass during the earlier weekend is the contestant to get eliminated from the house and the game show this weekend. She will become the 13th contestant of the season 6 to leave the show. While it is unfortunate for her, people who are watching the show firmly believed Faima would make it up to the top five contestants.

Faima hails from a middle-class family background and is one among four female siblings. All their lives, they were struggling to make the ends meet. She was spotted and introduced to a famous comedy show on a popular channel as a comedian. Faima gained instant fame after her television debut for her broken English and acting chops. She got the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu offer following her huge fan base.

Faima is said to have been offered a remuneration of Rs 20,000 per week for her participation in the reality show.

So far, Abhinayasri, Shaani Solomon, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Arjun Kalyan, Surya, Geetu, Baladitya, Vasanthi, Marina Abraham, and Raj left the house. With just about two weeks left for the finale, the makers are considering mid-week elimination.

Stay tuned to Star Maa channel at 9 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays to catch the latest episodes of the reality show. In addition, the entire episodes of the season and previous seasons are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.