Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Elimination: Contestant Faima Bids The Reality Show Goodbye?

The
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
season
is
approaching
the
end
within
another
two
weeks.
There
are
currently
9
participants
inside
the
house
and
among
them,
Faima,
Sri
Satya,
and
Adi
Reddy
are
said
to
be
in
the
danger
zone.
According
to
the
rumours,
Faima,
who
used
the
eviction-free
pass
during
the
earlier
weekend
is
the
contestant
to
get
eliminated
from
the
house
and
the
game
show
this
weekend.
She
will
become
the
13th
contestant
of
the
season
6
to
leave
the
show.
While
it
is
unfortunate
for
her,
people
who
are
watching
the
show
firmly
believed
Faima
would
make
it
up
to
the
top
five
contestants.
Faima
hails
from
a
middle-class
family
background
and
is
one
among
four
female
siblings.
All
their
lives,
they
were
struggling
to
make
the
ends
meet.
She
was
spotted
and
introduced
to
a
famous
comedy
show
on
a
popular
channel
as
a
comedian.
Faima
gained
instant
fame
after
her
television
debut
for
her
broken
English
and
acting
chops.
She
got
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
offer
following
her
huge
fan
base.
Faima
is
said
to
have
been
offered
a
remuneration
of
Rs
20,000
per
week
for
her
participation
in
the
reality
show.
So
far,
Abhinayasri,
Shaani
Solomon,
Neha,
Arohi,
Chanti,
Arjun
Kalyan,
Surya,
Geetu,
Baladitya,
Vasanthi,
Marina
Abraham,
and
Raj
left
the
house.
With
just
about
two
weeks
left
for
the
finale,
the
makers
are
considering
mid-week
elimination.
