Disha Patani Joins Prabhas & Deepika Padukone On Project K!

Nag
Ashwin’s
sci-fi
Project
K,
is
one
of
the
most
ambitious
not
to
mention
one
of
India’s
most
expensive
films
of
all
time,
speaking
volumes
for
the
scale
the
entertainer
has
been
mounted
on.
Apart
from
being
headlined
by
Pan-India
star
Prabhas,
Hindi
film
industry
superstar
Deepika
Padukone
and
the
legendary
Amitabh
Bachchan
too
were
announced
as
part
of
the
star
cast
of
the
VFX
entertainer.
Joining
the
Project
K
family
now
is
Disha
Patani,
who
has
been
roped
in
for
an
interesting
role
in
the
film.
The
young
star
was
welcomed
to
the
team
with
a
special
gift
from
the
makers
who
mentioned
how
thrilled
they
are
to
have
her
join
the
film.
It
looks
like
a
spectacular
year
for
Disha
Patani
at
the
movies
with
Ek
Villian
Returns,
Dharma
Productions’
Yodha
a
modern-day
action
entertainer,
Balaji’s
KTina
which
she
headlines
and
now
Project
K.