F3 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer Comedy Drama Pulls Crowd To Theatres

The comedy entertainer F3 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej is rolling in theatres across the world. The movie opened to mixed reviews but earned the weekend entertainer tag. With heavy comedy and not so solid storyline, the film is still pulling the crowd to the screens.

While the prominent cast of F2 retained their roles, a slew of other Telugu artists was roped in for the extension of F2. The first film was about relationships and frustrations while the second one is about lack of money and the frustration it brings along.

Let us take a look at the day 1 and day 2 box office collection of F3:

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on day 1, the film made a share of Rs 10.35 Crore. On the second day, the movie made a share somewhere between Rs 6 Crore and Rs 8 Crore.

The film stars Tamannaah, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, Sunil, Ali, Pragathi, Pradeep, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Annapurnamma, and Y Vijaya among others.

Anil Ravipudi directorial F3 is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film.