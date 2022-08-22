Pushpa 2 Pooja Ceremony Pics Are Here! Allu Arjun Could Not Attend!

Pushpa 2, or Pushpa - The Rule, was launched today, with a pooja ceremony. The crew said that the ceremony had to be held now, as there were no auspicious dates available in the near future.

The ceremony was a simple affair. And the crew members have shared pictures from the joyous occasion in their social media pages. Rashmika Mandanna participated in the event and looked gorgeous in an ethnic outfit.

Allu Arjun could not attend the function as he is currently not in India. The actor recently attended the India Day Parade in New York. He represented India with the honour of being a Grand Marshall, and made us all proud.

The sequel has finally started, and the audience is hyper about this project. Pushpa - The Rise, was a landslide blockbuster, all over the country. Its music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, or DSP, busted all charts and went on to become the biggest hits of the year. The songs Oo Antava, and Saami Saami became instant hits. The song Srivalli gradually rose up and stole the show eventually.

Fahadh Fasil had played the antagonist in the first part, and the actor had just gotten started with his character. We eagerly await the sequel to see the two stars clash in a conflict. Pushpa ended at such a high point that the hype for the sequel is unreal.

The audience is eager to know if any new interesting addition to the cast will be made. We will have to wait and see if that happens.