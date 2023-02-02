Dhanush's Director Venky Atluri Ties The Knot; Pics Of Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh From The Wedding Go Viral
Tollywood
director
Venky
Atluri,
who
is
currently
working
with
Dhanush
on
his
first
Telugu
movie
titled
'SIR',
which
is
being
shot
as
a
bilingual,
got
married
to
the
love
of
his
life
in
an
elaborate
traditional
wedding
ceremony
on
February
1.
The
director
married
Pooja
in
the
presence
of
his
dear
family
and
friends.
Tollywood
actor
Nithiin
and
National
award-winner
actress
Keerthy
Suresh,
who
collaborated
for
a
film
titled
'Rang
De',
attended
the
wedding
ceremony.
A
few
pictures
from
the
same
celebration
were
posted
on
the
social
media
handles
of
actors
Nithiin
and
Keerthy
Suresh.
Actor
Nithiin
wrote,
"Congratulations
Venky
Swamy
for
the
new
chapter
unlocked
in
your
life!!
Wishing
you
and
Pooja
a
beautiful
life
ahead
🤗🤗."
(sic)
Keerthy
Suresh
also
posted
a
slew
of
pictures
on
her
Instagram
handle
and
wrote,
"Congratulations
Venky
and
Pooja.
Wish
you
guys
the
bestttt."(sic)
Venky
Atluri
was
active
in
the
Tollywood
film
industry
since
2007.
He
worked
as
an
assistant
for
several
mainstream
directors
and
rose
to
popularity
through
his
creative
contribution
to
films
titled
'Sneha
Geetham'
and
'It's
My
Love
Story.'
He
also
penned
dialogues
for
'Kerintha'
movie.
Later,
he
became
the
director
with
Varun
Tej-Raashi
Khanna
starrer
'Tholi
Prema.'
Venky
then
directed
Natural
star
Nani
in
Mr.
Majnu
and
then
Nithiin
in
'Rang
De.'
Venky
Atluri
also
appeared
in
a
small
role
in
Sneha
Geetham
and
Gnapakam.
Dhanush's
Vaathi/SIR
is
set
for
a
huge
theatrical
release
on
February
17.
The
film
stars
Samyuktha
Menon
as
the
female
lead.
Actors
like
P
Sai
Kumar,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Samuthirakani,
Hyper
Aadi,
Aadukalam
Naren,
Ilavarasu,
Rajendran,
Praveena,
Hareesh
Peradi,
and
Thotapalli
Madhu
among
others
played
important
roles
in
the
film.
Vaathi
is
produced
by
Sai
Soujanya
and
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi.
