    Dhanush's Director Venky Atluri Ties The Knot; Pics Of Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh From The Wedding Go Viral

    he director married Pooja in the presence of his dear family and friends. Tollywood actor Nithiin and National award-winner actress Keerthy Suresh, who collaborated for a film titled 'Rang De', attended the wedding.
    Tollywood director Venky Atluri, who is currently working with Dhanush on his first Telugu movie titled 'SIR', which is being shot as a bilingual, got married to the love of his life in an elaborate traditional wedding ceremony on February 1. The director married Pooja in the presence of his dear family and friends. Tollywood actor Nithiin and National award-winner actress Keerthy Suresh, who collaborated for a film titled 'Rang De', attended the wedding ceremony.

    A few pictures from the same celebration were posted on the social media handles of actors Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh. Actor Nithiin wrote, "Congratulations Venky Swamy for the new chapter unlocked in your life!! Wishing you and Pooja a beautiful life ahead 🤗🤗." (sic)

    Keerthy Suresh also posted a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Congratulations Venky and Pooja. Wish you guys the bestttt."(sic)

    Venky Atluri was active in the Tollywood film industry since 2007. He worked as an assistant for several mainstream directors and rose to popularity through his creative contribution to films titled 'Sneha Geetham' and 'It's My Love Story.' He also penned dialogues for 'Kerintha' movie. Later, he became the director with Varun Tej-Raashi Khanna starrer 'Tholi Prema.' Venky then directed Natural star Nani in Mr. Majnu and then Nithiin in 'Rang De.' Venky Atluri also appeared in a small role in Sneha Geetham and Gnapakam.

    Dhanush's Vaathi/SIR is set for a huge theatrical release on February 17. The film stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Actors like P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Hyper Aadi, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Praveena, Hareesh Peradi, and Thotapalli Madhu among others played important roles in the film. Vaathi is produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 11:38 [IST]
