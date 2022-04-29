Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Koratala Siva Fail To Impress

Rating: 2.0 /5

Father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya has hit the screens today and has got mixed responses from the fans. The Mega fans who are usually over excited, have become disappointed with the story line which was not expected from their favourite stars like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Pooja Hedge is the only leading lady in the film, but hardly has anything to prove with her character.

The story is about a temple town named Dharmasthali that is protected by Paadhaghattam, a tribal village nearby Jeevadhara. The story unfolds the same old formula where a bad guy tries to destroy the tribal village Paadhaghattam. Sonu Sood played the role of Basava, a local municipal chairman who joins hands with a businessman to handover Paadhaghattam for mining apart from wreaving havoc over Dharmasthali with illegal activities. With not a very good introduction, Acharya (Chiranjeevi) arrives calmly who happens to be a Naxal and starts setting things right in Dharmasthali. Acharya is on the mission to save Dharmasthali and Paadhaghattam as per Siddha's (Ram Charan) will, which we come to know later in the second half.

The story missed to create an impact on the audience with non-sync scenes, boring and rather dragging storyline, which somewhere lost the real essence of the screenplay. Director Koratala Siva could not justify the roles with poor narration. The major drawback for the movie is poor background score and not so catchy songs that could have held the audience's interest, leaving one or two songs. Telugu audience got habituated to high elevation scenes for their star heroes, which in Acharya could not fit in place in the first half and partially did justice in the second half.

Few of the fight scenes, where Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were together have been superbly shot. The highlight song of the movie was 'Bhale Bhale Banjara', where the Mega duo cast a spell that worked well and gave the best part from the whole movie to the audience. The last scene to some extent earned a fantastic response from the audience.

Neelambari (Pooja Hegde) played the ladylove of Siddha. She does not get enough screen space in the story, hence, Pooja was unable to deliver either glamour or acting skills. Even Sonu Sood does not have proper role to leave an impact. Other characters did what was written for them.

Though the characters were well played by each and every artist from Acharya to the child artist Uma Devi, the story and narration failed to leave an impact and looked like some energy and 'Chiru Magic' was missing.

When it comes to technical crew, RS Prakash's artwork is too good. Mani Sharma's music is not up to the bill. 'Bhale Bhale' song goes with the josh. Other departments did a good job too.

Acharya is a run-of-the-mill story. It does not have novelty, elevations and build-up shots which might have upset a lot of Mega fans. Climax is very ordinary. In short, the Koratala Siva directorial is an old wine in an old bottle itself.