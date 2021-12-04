Antim Day 8 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Film Has A Satisfactory Run

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's cop film Antim: The Final Truth is performing well at the box office. The cop film helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar had a slow start but initially picked up business in its first weekend. By the end of its first week, the movie minted Rs 29.35 crore.

Talking about the box office numbers, Antim collected Rs 5.03 crore on Friday, Rs 6.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.55 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.24 crore on Monday, Rs 2.90 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.10 crore on Thursday. If the early reports are to be believed, the movie has collected around Rs 1.20 crore on Friday.

Earlier in a chat with Outlook India, Aayush had talked about the challenges of shooting action sequences with his co-star and superstar Salman Khan and said, "When you are doing action on sets, all the necessary precautions are being taken to make sure it is a safe stunt. However, there is always a risk of getting hurt because we had to do close combat. In order to make it believable for the audience, we had to do very close combats. However, we had to keep in mind not to harm our co-stars. One second of bad calculation can lead to a serious injury. In action sequences, there are chances that you are connected to somebody else and vice versa. I knew that some sort of mishap could take place. However, my fear was not about being able to connect, but all my nervousness was about the fact that I was to perform an action sequence with a superstar."

For the unversed, Antim is an official remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mahima Makwana.