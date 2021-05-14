Radhe Overseas Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Disha Patani's Film Starts On A Promising Note

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Salman Khan-Disha Patani's much awaited action thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Thursday (May 13, 2021). While the movie failed to get a major theatrical release in India owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the film did manage to get an extensive release overseas with certain restrictions.

Speaking about Radhe's performance at the box office on Day 1, reports suggest that Salman Khan's star power has worked its charm. As per a report in koimoi.com, early estimates state that the film has minted around $400,000 (2.94 crores INR) globally on first day of its release.

With 50% occupancy in key markets because of the pandemic, the film has begun its journey at the box office on a promising note.

Bhumika Tewari, Head of Revenues and Distribution (India & Overseas), Zee Studios had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "In overseas, some 750-800 odd screens will be playing Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai, as we speak. We could have released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in 1000+ screens but some countries are still under lockdown like Malaysia, Thailand, Maldives, Canada etc. However, in U.A.E-G.C.C, Dabangg 3 (2019) opened at 450 screens and with Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, we managed to get 350 screens already. Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait are meanwhile under lockdown. These places will open on May 17. So we'll touch the 400 screen mark in the UAE-GCC belt eventually."

As Salman Khan's Radhe is one of the first big Hindi films to release this year, the advance booking of the entertainer was quite encouraging in countries like UAE which is a major market when it comes to the superstar's films.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has Salman Khan playing the role of an encounter specialist who sets out on a mission to bust drug mafia in the city. Randeep Hooda essays the role of Salman's nemesis. Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff play pivotal roles in the film.