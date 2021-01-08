SRK's Pathan, Salman's Radhe Or Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha- Trade Experts Predict Which Will Emerge As Winner

SRK's Pathan Might Emerge As The Winner

Trade expert Akshaye Rathi told an entertainment portal that he believes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan stands a great chance to emerge as the winner of 2021. He explained that the superstar will be returning to the silver screen after such a long gap hence, it will surely leave the viewers rushing to the theatres.

He further added, "Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is, I believe, on the lines of Wanted (2009) and that's one of his best films since his 2.0 avatar. Aamir Khan, meanwhile, raises the bar with every film. So all of them can be possible highest grossers of the year."

Other Films Might Shine Too

While Akshaye Rathi is quite confident about Khans' films, he also said that films like RRR, Sooryavanshi, '83, Maidaan, Cirkus, etc., also have a chance to shine at the box office.

Komal Nahta Votes For Aamir Khan

Unlike Akshaye Rathi, Komal Nahta feels that Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha will emerge as the winner of 2021 at the box office. "I have a feeling that if Laal Singh Chaddha releases, it'll be the biggest film of the year," said Nahta.

Taran Adarsh Says 'Content Will Be The King'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh is aware that Khans can't shine without delivering content at the box office. Hence, he's pretty sure that 2021 belongs to content, irrespective of Khans' presence in the movies.

He said, "It depends on the content. Content has to click. And I think all films should work, regardless whether or not it stars a Khan. Ab number 1 pe kaun baithega who toh agle saal hi pata chalega. Content matters. How does one explain the Rs. 245.36 crore business of Uri - The Surgical Strike, or Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior being the biggest hit of 2020? I am sure the producers must also be wanting for these films to do well, but I don't know even they must have imagined that it'll do so well."

Another trade expert Atul Mohan also shared his take on the mega releases of 2021, and said that filmmakers and producers shouldn't chase numbers this year, and rather they should focus on pulling audiences from their houses to the theatres.