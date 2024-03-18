Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay’s Film To See A Massive Dip Today In Numbers After Crossing 100Cr

Shaitan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
11:
Ajay
Devgn
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
his
recent
release
has
managed
to
enter
the
coveted
Rs
100
crores
club
in
10
days
of
release.
We
are
talking
about
Vikas
Bahl
directorial
Shaitaan
which
is
a
psychological
thriller
and
also
stars
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika
in
the
lead.
The
movie
had
hit
the
screens
on
March
8
and
has
managed
to
rake
in
decent
reviews
from
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
have
a
good
hold
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day
and
emerged
as
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024
after
Fighter.
And
while
Shaitaan
witnessed
a
massive
dip
on
the
first
Monday,
the
movie
has
been
going
steady
at
the
box
office
during
the
first
week.
In
fact,
despite
facing
a
competition
from
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Yodha
and
Adah
Sharma's
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
enter
the
Rs
100
crores
club
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
has
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
9.75
crores
yesterday
(day
10/
second
Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
103.05
crores.
However,
after
witnessing
an
impressive
second
weekend,
Shaitaan
will
be
having
a
significant
dip
in
collections
today
(day
11/
second
Monday).
Given
the
trend,
Shaitaan
is
expected
to
rake
in
Rs
3-5
crores
at
the
box
office
today
and
will
be
inching
close
to
Rs
110
crores
mark.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interview,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 10:03 [IST]