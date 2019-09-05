English
    Teachers' Day 2019: If Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Other B-Town Celebs Turn Teacher For A Day!

    By Madhuri
    |

    'A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart'. We bet you would agree with that! Teachers play an important role in shaping our lives. They are the ones who impart knowledge and teachings that ain't just restricted to a classroom, but also help us in understanding life a little more better. The older we get, the more we learn and often we come across individuals who teach us a lifelong lesson, an unforgettable thing we take with us right till the end.

    Imagine if our B-town celebrities decide to take to the chalk-duster and blackboard for a day, which subject would they be apt for when it comes to teaching in the classroom? We have got it all figured out for you folks!

    Aamir Khan - Maths

    Aamir Khan - Maths

    With blockbuster films to his credit, Aamir knows his math well and we believe he could make us fall in love with numbers just like how he succeeds in wooing us with his content-driven films.

    Rohit Shetty - Physics

    Rohit Shetty - Physics

    His law of physics will even leave HC Varma confused! But one thing is for sure, the Physics class with him would be quite interesting!

    Chemistry - Sushmita Sen

    Chemistry - Sushmita Sen

    Dressed in chiffon saris with a billowing pallu, Sushmita Sen's chemistry teacher act in 'Main Hoon Naa' left us going 'oolaalaa' and we won't mind if we have someone like her in real life as well! *winks*

    Shahrukh Khan - Literature

    Shahrukh Khan - Literature

    When King Khan speaks, you just can't help yourself from falling in love for the way he speaks. His wit and humour would make even the most boring chapters in Literature intriguing for us!

    Akshay Kumar - PT

    Akshay Kumar - PT

    When it comes to fitness, Akshay Kumar's name is the first one which pops in your mind, isn't it? Waking early for PT classes won't be a pain if you have someone like him teaching you the exercises to keep yourself as fit as a fiddle.

    Sushant Singh Rajput - Moral Science

    Sushant Singh Rajput - Moral Science

    One look at Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram page and you will realize why we're saying so. His posts on the page are filled with philosophical quotes, life lessons and 'self musings' and Sushant is the perfect candidate when it comes to imparting some gyaan.

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali - History

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali - History

    With back to back period films like 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', Sanjay Leela Bhansali could make the drab history classes a tad more interesting with his visual interpretations.

    Karan Johar - Personality Development

    Karan Johar - Personality Development

    KJo has been a mentor to several new kids on the block and given them a complete makeover of sorts! Surely, there couldn't be any other B-town celeb who could teach us a lesson in grooming or two. What do you say, folks?

