Mrunal Thakur- A Talent Bomb Who Is Going Places With Her Acting Chops And Charm!

With her expressive eyes and million dollar smile, she has made her way into the hearts of the audience within a short span of time. We are talking about none other than Mrunal Thakur who turns a year older tomorrow (August 1).

A graduate from KC College in Mumbai, Mrunal forayed into acting at the age of 16 with Star Plus' show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Hai Khamoshiyaan. But it was her role of Bulbul in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Kumkum Bhagya which made her a household name.

Soon, it was Bollywood calling for this pretty lady. But instead of debuting as a quintessential Hindi film heroine, Mrunal chose the unconventional route and picked up Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia, a film on global sex-trafficking in which she shared screen space with Freida Pinto, Demi Moore and others. The film won her rave reviews. Later, the actress revealed that she chose this film to make her debut as she wanted to showcase her acting skills.

As a ranked outsider in the film industry, Mrunal Thakur thought of it as a best opportunity with which she could bag film auditions. There were instances when during the auditions, the actress was told that she can't make it in Bollywood as she has a 'very television face'. However, Thakur took all the criticism in her stride and continued her hustle.

Her efforts paid off when she bagged Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan. Even in a limited screen time, the actress made her presence felt and changed our 'dil ka jugrafia'. Next, Mrunal appeared on the big screen in John Abraham's Batla House. This one too, hit the bullseye at the box office.

Post this film, Mrunal starred in Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories in which she was paired opposite Avinash Tiwary in Karan Johar's short film. Here too, the actress left a mark with her terrific screen place.

This year, Mrunal caught everyone's attention with her perky act as Dr Ananya Prabhu in Farhan Akhtar's boxing drama Toofan. As the hero's love interest who brings a turning point in his life, she shone bright.

Coming up to her upcoming projects, the actress has some intriguing films in her kitty- Shahid Kapoor's Jersey and Ishaan Khatter's Pippa. There's also Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi in which Abhimanyu Dassani plays her romantic interest. There are rumours about her teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for Hanu Raghavapudi's yet-untitled romantic period drama. However, the actress is tight-lipped about it.

Interestingly while growing up, Mrunal wanted to be a dentist. But as a six-year old, she would often recreating on screen characters at home in front of her parents. The actress admits she was a movie buff who would get scolded by her parents for staying glued to the TV. Who knew back then that destiny had some other plans in store for Mrunal.

As an actress, Mrunal wants to take up versatile roles and her upcoming movies reflect that thought. Sharing screen space with Meryl Streep is on her wish list and we really hope that it manifests soon!