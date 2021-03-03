International Women's Day 2021: 5 Bollywood Songs That Celebrate Womanhood In The Most Lively Way

As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2021, we bring to you five quirky Bollywood songs that capture womanhood in the most lively way. There's no denying that women play a major role in making our lives beautiful, and rather than celebrating them on one particular day, we should celebrate them every single day. However, there's no harm in considering the month of March as an excuse to tell your favourite women how special they are to you, and we're here to make it even more easy for you!

We have curated a list of five Bollywood songs that celebrate women so beautifully that it will instantly cheer them up. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the list, pick up a song and send it to you favourite women to make them feel extra special.

Patakha Guddi

No song captured the soul of womanhood like Alia Bhatt-starrer Highway's 'Patakha Guddi' song. Composed by none other than AR Rahman and sung by Nooran Sisters- Sultana and Jyoti Nooran, the song was an instant hit among the listeners.

Kudi Nu Nachne De

'Kudi Nu Nachne De' is a peppy song from Angrezi Medium that has a great message for all those who believe women should be chained. The song asks people to change their perception towards women and let them dance to the tunes of life.

Ziddi Dil

Just like 'Patakha Guddi', 'Ziddi Dil' from Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom has its own fan following and the song will never get old. There will be days when you need motivation, and the song does exactly the same.

Badal Pe Paon Hain

Dedicate this beautiful song 'Badal Pe Paon Hain' from Chak De! India to all those women who never stop themselves from dreaming big.

Hum Toh Bhai Jaise Hain

If you've watched Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara, you must have heard the song 'Hum Toh Bhai Jaise Hain'. While the entire album of Yash Chopra's 2004 period romantic drama was hit, this song didn't receive as much love as others. Hence, we suggest you listen to this song. We're sure it will uplift your mood.

Do you want to add more songs to the list? Suggest us in the comments section below.

