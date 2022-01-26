Republic Day 2022: Best Patriotic Scenes From Bollywood Films Which Gave Us Goosebumps

Roja

Remember the scene in Mani Ratnam's Roja in which Arvind Swamy's character Rishi rolls over a burning tricolor with AR Rahman's haunting score playing in the background? It's hands down, one of the most rousing moments for an Indian in the history of cinema!

Chak De! India

We bet most of you couldn't hold back your tears when Shah Rukh Khan's character Kabir Khan got all emotional to the tunes of 'Maula Mere' after his women's hockey team won the World Cup in the clima! No one could have pulled off this highly intense scene as flawlessly as King Khan.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Watch out for the scene in which Vicky Kaushal's character holds back his emotions at this brother's funeral. It speaks volume about the bravehearts in the Indian army who show exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice to protect the nation's integrity.

Namastey London

Our hearts swelled with pride when Akshay Kumar's character Arjun, gave major history lessons to a Brit who dismissed India as a 'land of snake charmers' in Vipul Shah's 2007 film Namastey London.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

When Sunny Deol's Tara Singh gave a lecture on patriotism to Amrish Puri's character and others, and few minutes later, dug out a hand pump for a face-off with an angry mob, the audience in the cinema halls hooted and cheered for Sunny Paaji!

Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan's character DJ scripted a new definition of patriotism for the youth when he said, "Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hai, Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki in the heartwrenching climax.

Swades

The scene where SRK's character Mohan Bhargava buys a glass of water from a young boy at the railway station, and gulps it down with great difficulty, is high on emotional appeal. The way the actor has portrayed the guilt of privilege and helplessness in this scene, is highly commendable.