when-shah-rukh-khan-got-furious-over-ra-one-negative-review

It was year 2011, when Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One was released in theatres and critics had ripped apart the film left, right and center. Today, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he had admitted that he was unhappy with the review of Ra. One.

In an interview with Rediff, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he is happy with the feedback that Ra One received from the critics, he blatantly said no and added, "No, I am very unhappy with the reviews it got. I think they sucked. I have been told that people did not like the fact that I marketed the film so much."

Speaking about Ra.One's performance at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan said that as far as the business part of the film is concerned, it has done great business. He further said that his partners have made a lot of money, and it will help him plan other films like Ra One so that he could take the sci-fi genre forward.

"But as far as feedback from the young ones is concerned, the kids loved it. I think there were too many people judging the film and it is not nice," added the Zero actor.

With respect to work, SRK was last seen in Zero. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which also casts Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

