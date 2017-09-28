 »   »   » AWKWARD! When Ex-Lovers Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt Came Face-To-Face At Ranbir's B'day Bash!

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's alleged break-up has been the talk of town. The duo never made their relationship official but their frequent appearances together at the award night/event/parties hinted that there's more than meets the eye. Until, reports started floating in that Sid has now found love in his 'A Gentleman' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rumors suggest that this didn't go down well with Alia and she parted ways with him. Last night, Ranbir Kapoor hosted a party to mark his birthday at his Pali Hali residence.

His near and dear ones from the industry like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. The guest list included former lovers Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's names too. Read on to know what happened next...

Sid And Alia Arrived Separately Ever since Sidharth and Alia began dating, most of the times, they made it a point to arrive and leave parties together, but that wasn't the case yesterday. They arrived separately and stuck to different circle of friends. Ex Files A Spotboye report quoted an eye-witness from the bash saying, "Once the guests settled down, Alia made herself comfortable with Vicky Kaushal, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur." Things Became Little Awkward When... Minutes later, Sidharth joined the group and it was quite evident that it was uncomfortable for the duo. Alia- Sidharth refrained from a one-on-one conversation." Later "As the party progressed, Alia was seen interacting with Shahrukh Khan - who came in a little later in the night - Imtiaz, Gauri Khan and Karan, while Sidharth stuck to Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor," added the eyewitness. A Surprising Turn Sidharth left the venue at 3.30 am and hugged everyone present, including Alia, which came as a surprise to many. Later, Alia bid goodbye to the bash at 4.15 am.

Do we see a patch-up soon on the cards? Guess, only time has an answer to that!