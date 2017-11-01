 »   »   » NO CATFIGHT! Kareena Kapoor Is Really Caring; Here's What She Did For Sonam Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives something SPECIAL to Sonam Kapoor; Know Here | FilmiBeat

A few days ago, we read about Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's catfight on the sets of Veere Di Wedding. But it seems that all rumours are not true.

As per a report in a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor showed a sweet gesture to Sonam Kapoor when she was not well. Want to know more? Then keep on reading.

Sonam Kapoor Is Unwell "Sonam is suffering from bronchitis and has not been keeping well.''

When Kareena Came To Know About It ''Bebo knew about her condition and immediately sent her a humidifier which purifies the air so that Sonam's breathing problem gets cured soon."

The Rumours About Their Fight A ‘blind report' in a web portal had reported that all was not well on the sets of the film (Veere Di Wedding) as Sonam and Kareena struggled to get along.

Soon Sonam Took To Twitter Sonam wrote a post slamming the rumours saying, "Must you insist on shoving this tired patriarchal concept of women fighting into our film (which is not about road trip) as if grown, intelligent women have nothing better to do."

Women Can Have A Blast Together ''We will continue be actual friends and try and make a kick a** movie and prove that women can work with each other, get along and have a blast."



Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, the movie will hit the screens in May 2018.



