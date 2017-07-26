 »   »   » Anushka Shetty’s DREAMS SHATTERED! Prabhas DITCHED This Actress Once; Will ROMANCE Her In Saaho Now!

Well, those who all were waiting for rumoured couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to re-unite on screen again, their dream may not come true!

According to a recent report in a web portal, Anushka Shetty is out of Saaho and Rakul Preet Singh is the main contender for the role opposite Prabhas. Scroll down to know the entire story.



Anushka Out; Rakul In! The makers have approached Rakul Preet Singh to sign Saaho opposite Prabhas.

Rakul Has Worked With Prabhas Before... Not many know that Rakul got a chance to share screen space with Prabhas long ago in Mr Perfect.

The Actress Had Signed The Movie But... Rakul Preet even shot for the film for a few days but she was replaced by Taapsee Pannu.



Prabhas & His Team Didn't Give Her Any Valid Reason Rakul was very upset with this as after shooting for four days for the movie nobody (including Prabhas) informed her the real reason for replacing her with Taapsee Pannu.

Coming Back To Anushka Shetty A report in a leading daily had stated that Anushka Shetty is out of Saaho because of her weight issues.

Anushka Wanted Some Time It is said that Anushka Shetty wanted some more time to be fit as the character that she was supposed to play in the movie was quite glamorous.

Another Report Suggests While another report suggests that Anushka Shetty has dates problem and that's why she could not sign Saaho.

Here's What Prabhas Has To Say About Saaho Prabhas told a web portal, ''Saaho is my next project. It's a present day film.''

I Have Started Preparing For The Character ''And it would be releasing in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. I have started preparing for my character.''

Saaho's Shooting Saaho will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Europe.



Also Read: ANGRY Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tells Media To STOP Taking Photos; Shouts ENOUGH