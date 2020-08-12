Shah Rukh Khan To Kickstart Shooting Of Pathan In November 2020 In UK? Interesting Inside Details

For The Unversed..

Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who recently directed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. Apparently, the film will star Shah Rukh Khan in a titular role of a rooted massy character. Pathan will be bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Inside Details..

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "The pre-production work is going on in full swing, with the action board, shooting spots, character traits being discussed on a day to day basis on video calls. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to commence shoot for his massiest character till date by end of this year."

What About Hirani's Film?

Rumours also suggest that apart from Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh will also collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani. However, the source claims, "He was to commence shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's social drama first, but Hirani being Hirani, is taking time to complete his script and it's a long way to go before he starts the pre-production. The Hirani film will arrive only in the second half of 2022 now."

When Will Pathan Hit The Theatres?

Reportedly, Pathan makers are looking at late 2021 release. "Sid A is on cloud 9 after the success of War, and Adi has entrusted him with one of his biggest production ventures in Pathan. It's a script loved by everyone at YRF, and it also has the elements to give SRK the confidence to choose it as his comeback vehicle," added the source.