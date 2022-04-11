Details About Alia Bhatt's Wedding Lehenga; She Won't Follow Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif's Footsteps

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot next week, we hear that the would-be bride has already picked up her wedding outfit and rather than choosing red, she has chosen a pink shade lehenga for the wedding. Yes, you read it right.

According to Hindustan Times, "Alia will wear designer Sabyasachi's lehenga in a pink shade, while she will don a dupatta made by her close friend and designer Manish Malhotra."

Going by the inside details, it seems Alia will not follow the footsteps of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif who chose to wear red coloured saree and lehenga, respectively on their D-day. We wonder if Alia's bridal look will be similar to Anushka Sharma who picked pastel pink shade for her wedding.

Alia-Ranbir's wedding is supposed to take place at Kapoor's pad at Vastu, Bandra.

"In most probability, it will take place on the seventh floor. It's an extremely low-key and intimate wedding. Only 45-50 people have been invited for the wedding ceremony which includes the couple's family members and close friends like filmmakers Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji," a reliable source confirmed to HT.

The source further added, "The theme of the entire wedding will be light-toned and pastel. There will be multi-cuisine for the guests - from chaat to Kashmiri dishes. Most of it is going to be quick bites, and there's also a chaiwala."

Reports also suggest that Alia and Ranbir will host wedding reception for their friends on April 16, 2022.

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to be released in theatres on September 9, 2022.