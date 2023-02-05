Celebrity Tarot Card Reader Predicts a Lucky Union for Kiara and Sidharth with Children on the Horizon

Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
getting
married
on
February
7
in
Jaisalmer,
which
is
expected
to
be
a
grand
celebration.
They've
been
in
a
relationship
for
some
time
now
and
are
said
to
have
fallen
in
love
after
working
together
in
2021
Shershaah.
Wedding
festivities
have
already
begun
in
full
swing
at
Suryagarh
Palace,
and
guests
have
started
to
arrive
in
large
numbers.
Ahead
of
Kiara
and
Sidharth's
big
day,
celebrity
tarot
card
reader
Divya
Pandit
made
some
predictions
for
the
couple.
Divya
Pandit
on
the
bond
between
Sidharth
and
Kiara
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
tying
the
knot
on
February
7,
and
their
pre-wedding
event
preparations
have
started
with
sangeet
night.
Tarot
card
reader
Divya
Pandit
had
positive
things
to
say
about
Sidharth
while
speaking
exclusively
to
India
Today.
She
said
that
the
actor
is
amazing
at
what
he
does,
therefore
predicting
a
stable
and
long-lasting
life
for
him.
"Sidharth
is
amazing
in
what
he
does.
There
is
no
downtime
for
him.
He
is
steady
on
a
long
term
basis," she
said.
Speaking
about
Kiara,
she
added
that
the
30-year-old
actress
has
a
motherly
vibe
in
her.
"Kiara
is
a
wonderful
human
being.
There
is
a
motherly
or
wife-type
feeling
in
her,"
she
said.
What
does
the
future
hold
for
the
couple
after
their
wedding
day?
Divya
stated
that
Kiara
will
bring
good
luck
to
Sidharth,
and
their
marriage
will
have
a
strong
and
long-lasting
foundation.
She
said,
"Their
marriage
will
be
a
long-term
one.
They
are
like
simple
people.
Kiara
will
be
lucky
for
Sidharth.
He
will
have
a
production
house
soon.
Kiara
will
be
a
good
wife.
The
kids
will
come
in
two
years."
Further,
Divya
Pandit
also
advises
the
couple
not
to
overthink
things
and
says
that
Sidharth
should
avoid
excessive
worrying.
She
also
had
some
suggestions
for
Kiara,
in
which
she
asked
the
bride-to-be
to
cherish
this
time
of
transformation
in
her
life.
She
said,
"Sidharth
thinks
a
lot
.
He
overthinks
at
times.
He
should
do
less
of
that.
Kiara
needs
to
let
things
go.
This
is
a
good
transformation
time.
There
is
a
lot
of
support
from
Sidharth's
family."
Throwback:
When
Kiara
Advani
First
Met
Siddharth
Malhotra.
It
Was
Not
On
Shershaah's
Sets
Although,
Kiara
and
Sidharth
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
their
relationship,
they
have
never
denied
it.
Earlier,
Kiara
Advani
had
revealed
that
it
was
not
on
Shershaah's
sets
where
they
had
first
met
but
at
the
wrap-up
party
of
Netflix's
Lust
Stories.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 21:06 [IST]