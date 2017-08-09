 »   »   » CBFC Orders 8 Verbal Cuts To Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha!

CBFC Orders 8 Verbal Cuts To Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani had recently praised Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and remarked that the film should be made tax free across the country. The film has been given the 'U/A' certificate and the Censor Board has ordered 8 verbal cuts which are related to the crude language used by the characters. A source opened up to DNA by saying,

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha: Book Your Tickets Right Away!

"In one sequence, Akshay Kumar is heard telling his screen-wife, 'Tumne mujhe teen baar jagaya hai. Main koi saand hoon kya (you've woken me up thrice... am I a bull?)'. In another sequence, a character says, he goes to pee with a rassi (thread) around his ears. He means the sacred janao worn by Brahmins. And we saw no reason for something with such sanctity attached to it being referred to so facetiously."

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has received a lot of praise from various quarters for its approach on cleanliness.

Starcast

Starcast

The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles.

Similarities

Similarities

The film has similarities with a true event in which a 19-year old woman fled her husband's home because there was no toilet.

Priyanka Bharti

Priyanka Bharti

The woman who fled was Priyanka Bharti and the incident occurred in 2012.

Satirical Comedy

Satirical Comedy

The film is a satirical comedy of Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Read more about: akshay kumar
Story first published: Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 11:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos