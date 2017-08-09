 »   »   » CBFC Orders 8 Verbal Cuts To Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha!

The CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani had recently praised Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and remarked that the film should be made tax free across the country. The film has been given the 'U/A' certificate and the Censor Board has ordered 8 verbal cuts which are related to the crude language used by the characters. A source opened up to DNA by saying,

"In one sequence, Akshay Kumar is heard telling his screen-wife, 'Tumne mujhe teen baar jagaya hai. Main koi saand hoon kya (you've woken me up thrice... am I a bull?)'. In another sequence, a character says, he goes to pee with a rassi (thread) around his ears. He means the sacred janao worn by Brahmins. And we saw no reason for something with such sanctity attached to it being referred to so facetiously."

