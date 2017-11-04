 »   »   » KISS & PATCH-UP! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Quash BREAK-UP Rumours & We Can't Stop Gushing!

Don't you just love it that every single time, when we hear rumours about the break-up of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the duo does something unexpected and make us go 'awww' over themselves.

A few hours ago, Ranveer Singh shared his picture, in which he can be seen gracing the cover of GQ magazine and guess what? His ladylove, Deepika just dropped a comment on picture. Wanna know what is it? Scroll down!

All’s Well Between DeepVeer! It all started when Deepika Padukone commented ‘Ufff' on Ranveer Singh's picture and he replied to her with a ‘kiss' emoticon and you won't believe how Deepika commented back with more kissing emoticons and wrote, "Right back at you @ranveersingh." Ranveer: I’ll Be A Great Dad Recently, in an interview with a tabloid, Ranveer said, ""I believe that one person can be another's heart and soul. I want to be the best family man possible. I want to raise children, two of them. I think I'll make a great dad." Ranveer On Rumours About Him Being Unprofessional Talking about same, he said, "I don't feel the need to hide my intellect anymore. Earlier, I thought it would alienate me, but now I don't care." Here’s What Upsets Ranveer.. "I have always been professional. I don't care about what's published in a tabloid, but when there are false reports about me being unprofessional, it ticks me off." Ranveer Blames Rival Agencies For Spreading False Rumours He further added, "Sometimes, it's news spread by the rival agencies that manage other talent. They try to dissuade a brand from signing me. It's a cut-throat there." Ranveer, On The Work Front On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for his mega-release, Padmavati. Ever since, the trailer of Padmavati has been released, the actor is being highly praised by movie-goers.

SAY WHAT! Gauri Khan SLUT-SHAMED For Sporting A See-through Dress