 »   »   » Padmavati: Deepika Padukone Is In Mood For Some Celebration, Here's The Real Reason!

The release of Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati is yet about three to four weeks away, but our onscreen Padmavati is already quite thrilled with the response the film is getting even before hitting the big screens.

We hear that the gorgeous actress is throwing an impromptu party already to celebrate the response that she has been receiving.



Right from the first Queen look of Deepika that came out, to the trailer and then the first song, Ghoomar which saw her in one of her most mesmerizing avatars, everyone has been applauding Deepika's perfect portrayal.The response to each content piece has been so overwhelming that the actress planned an impromptu party today (4th Nov) to celebrate the same.A source close to Deepika shares, "Deepika is in a celebratory mood. She is extremely happy to share this moment with everyone who is close to her. Wherever she has been going off late, be it events or other gatherings, people cannot stop raving about her beauty, grace and talent."This is the kind of response which is expected after the release of a film but for this film, all that response and more have come to Deepika already.The actress is not just looking the part playing the most beautiful woman, but even nailing every frame with her talent.

Earlier while talking to IANS, Deepika had called 'Padmavati' an exhausting experience for her. She was quoted as saying, "Working in Padmavati was an exhausting experience. It takes quite a lot to work on a character for nine months constantly round the clock. Certain characters just don't leave your system."



Considering all the hard work that the actress has done for this film, she has every reason to celebrate. What do you think guys?