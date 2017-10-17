 »   »   » HIS CRAZE IS SOMETHING ELSE! Prabhas' Pictures Of His New Look Go Viral, Fans Gear Up For His B'day!

Prabhas who used to be a known face only in Telugu cinema has became a global star now, all thanks to S S Rajamouli and his epic film, Baahubali!

Prabhas is only a few days away from his birthday and fans just can't hold their excitement to make his day extra special. Amidst all the craze, new photoshoot pictures of Prabhas has hit the Internet and it worth drooling!



Is This Prabhas' Saaho Look? Well, it's not confirmed yet that whether this is Prabhas' actual look of Saaho or not, but the actor is indeed looking different and cool in this photoshoot.

Prabhas On His Saaho Look! Recently, while talking to HT, Prabhas had revealed about his look and had said, "Baahubali was a period drama, but this is a modern film. So along with the story, my look, be it hairstyle or physique, is also different."

Saaho Makers Plan A Surprise For Prabhas Lovers As per the reports, the makers of Saaho are planning to unveil the poster of ‘Saaho' on October 23 i.e., on Prabhas' birthday.

How Sweet! Reports also suggest that huge charity programs are being planned for Prabhas' birthday.

With People's Expectations Comes Fear: Prabhas After Baahubali becoming a phenomenon, Prabhas admits that fear of failure with upcoming projects looms large. "Fear of failure is definitely there for every film."

Prabhas Believes In Giving His Best & Leaving The Rest To Audience "It was present for ‘Baahubali'; then, after the first part, it was there for the second part. Now, there are so many expectations and audience wants to see something else... Fear is there, but what we can do is believe in something and try to make it."

Prabhas, On The Work Front On the film front, Prabhas is busy with Saaho, which will mark Shraddha Kapoor's Telugu debut.



The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He also has a period love story in his kitty.